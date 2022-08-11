VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of VSE worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

