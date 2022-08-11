vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

VTVT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

