Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.
Shares of VMC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.61. 618,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
