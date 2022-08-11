Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.61. 618,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.