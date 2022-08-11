Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.71

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.71 and traded as low as $154.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $154.91, with a volume of 21 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKCMF. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

