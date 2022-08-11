Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

