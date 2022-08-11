Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $10.49 on Thursday, hitting $735.70. 5,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

