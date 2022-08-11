Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.91. 70,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

