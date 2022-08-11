Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €447.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($510.20) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €242.20 ($247.14) on Monday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 52-week high of €612.00 ($624.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €207.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €289.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
