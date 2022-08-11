Warner L. Baxter Sells 54,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.03. 1,318,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

