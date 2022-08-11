Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.95-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Waters also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.00.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.62. 247,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,134. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.54.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

