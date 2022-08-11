Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0840 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $405,236.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

