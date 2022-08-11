Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DBV Technologies (DBVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT):

8/9/2022 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2022 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – DBV Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.47. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.