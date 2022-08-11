Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($816.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €710.00 ($724.49) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($765.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €730.00 ($744.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €675.00 ($688.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($765.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €825.00 ($841.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €675.00 ($688.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €731.00 ($745.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($765.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/20/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €675.00 ($688.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.5 %

EPA:MC traded up €10.50 ($10.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €690.00 ($704.08). The stock had a trading volume of 294,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is €608.50 and its 200 day moving average is €624.03. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

