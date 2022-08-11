Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

