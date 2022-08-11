Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 109,503 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

