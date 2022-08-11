Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
WELL opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 83,280 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.