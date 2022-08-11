Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.
WELL stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $81.70. 188,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,115. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
