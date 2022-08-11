Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 17,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

