WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.82 billion.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $137.33. 8,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,185. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.