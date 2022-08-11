Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,343 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $94.62. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,703. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

