Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 220,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 120,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 55,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.