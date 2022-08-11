Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 849,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

