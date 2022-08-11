Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,497 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.24. 3,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,878. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

