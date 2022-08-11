Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $99.56 on Monday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.88.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Westlake

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

