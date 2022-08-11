WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.