WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

