William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novanta Trading Up 2.7 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Novanta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

