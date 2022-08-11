William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.