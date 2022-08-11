William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of APEI opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 13.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

