William Blair Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.46.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $258.89 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $262.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $381,586,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

