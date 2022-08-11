WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,621,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,853. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

