WMS Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 154,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $261.13. 89,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,237. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

