WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 116,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

