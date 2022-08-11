WMS Partners LLC Invests $691,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $183.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

