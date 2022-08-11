WMS Partners LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $383.24. 3,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

