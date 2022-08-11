Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Workiva Stock Up 10.6 %
WK stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.
Institutional Trading of Workiva
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workiva (WK)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.