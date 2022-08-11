Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

WK stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

