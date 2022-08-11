Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.53) EPS.
Workiva Stock Performance
Workiva stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.65. 8,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
