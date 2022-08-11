Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.53) EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.65. 8,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

About Workiva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

