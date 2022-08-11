Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,308.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 817,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 784,019 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,333,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

