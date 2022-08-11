XeniosCoin (XNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,501.00

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $41.28 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000359 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

