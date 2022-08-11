Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. 6,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $684,627 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

