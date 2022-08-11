Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.56. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $563,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $501,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

