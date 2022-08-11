Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Zero (ZER) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Zero has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $144,684.21 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00328356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00089662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,758,385 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

