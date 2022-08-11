Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

ZD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.01. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $142,930,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

