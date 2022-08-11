Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,318. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

