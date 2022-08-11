Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $526.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $526.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

