10,368 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.