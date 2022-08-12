1,059 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.84. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $209.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.