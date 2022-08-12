1World (1WO) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

1World (1WO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, 1World has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $12,369.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.