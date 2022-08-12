292,549 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 292,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,563,000 after acquiring an additional 850,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of ON opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.