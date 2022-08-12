4,251 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.