554,135 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 554,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Cano Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CANO. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CANO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE CANO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,212. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.